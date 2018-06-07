1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

With Less than 0.000001% of Probability, BTS Made BigHit Entertainment as One of the 'Unicorn Companies'

중앙일보

입력

Photo from VoomVoom

Photo from VoomVoom

There was an analysis on BigHit Entertainment that it is classified as the 'Unicorn companies'.

0.000001%? seriously? This is a miracle..

A 'Unicorn' is a privately held startup company valued over $1 billion. Unicorn is a mythical animal representing a statistical rarity of such successful ventures. Based on the report, there only are 236 unicorns as of March 2018.

BigHit Entertainment is currently unlisted but expected to have over $1 billion of enterprise value. Prior to releasingBTS' LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR in April, BigHit's market capitalization was expected to be $800 million as Korea's no.1 game company Netmarble purchased 25% of BitHit's share for $200 million.

After releasing LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR and the title song FAKE LOVE, it immediately topped major music charts including Billboard. Proving their world-class global popularity, BTS' received a new status. And with Netmarble's future plan of characterizing BTS members into game characters, more revenues are anticipated.

To sum up, if BigHit Entertainment floats, they are likely to possess over $1.6 billion to $2 billion of share.

Lee In Chul representative of Cham Jo eun Economic Research Institute mentioned "There's about 1% of probability for startup companies to be successful in Korea. And to have an enterprise value over $1 billion, the probability falls headlong to less than 0.000001%."

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT