With Less than 0.000001% of Probability, BTS Made BigHit Entertainment as One of the 'Unicorn Companies'

There was an analysis on BigHit Entertainment that it is classified as the 'Unicorn companies'.

0.000001%? seriously? This is a miracle..

A 'Unicorn' is a privately held startup company valued over $1 billion. Unicorn is a mythical animal representing a statistical rarity of such successful ventures. Based on the report, there only are 236 unicorns as of March 2018.

BigHit Entertainment is currently unlisted but expected to have over $1 billion of enterprise value. Prior to releasingBTS' LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR in April, BigHit's market capitalization was expected to be $800 million as Korea's no.1 game company Netmarble purchased 25% of BitHit's share for $200 million.

After releasing LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR and the title song FAKE LOVE, it immediately topped major music charts including Billboard. Proving their world-class global popularity, BTS' received a new status. And with Netmarble's future plan of characterizing BTS members into game characters, more revenues are anticipated.

To sum up, if BigHit Entertainment floats, they are likely to possess over $1.6 billion to $2 billion of share.

Lee In Chul representative of Cham Jo eun Economic Research Institute mentioned "There's about 1% of probability for startup companies to be successful in Korea. And to have an enterprise value over $1 billion, the probability falls headlong to less than 0.000001%."

