사회

Reporters Complimented 3 Humble Behaviors of BTS at the Press Conference

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Yonhap News

BTS, The best boy band in the world, never forgot their first time even after topping the Billboard chart.

No wonder they succeed!

On June 6, Kim Ji Ha reporter appeared on the web entertainment channel IssueTime and praised BTS' behavior during their press conference held last month.

1. Members taking notes when reporters ask a question

Photo from Yonhap News

Members started taking notes when reporters asked something. Kim reporter said, "Their act conveyed that they possess serious thoughts on the press conference itself."

2. Cleaning up the water bottles on the table

Photo from Yonhap News

Being considerate for the photographers at site, members started cleaning up the water bottles on the table.

Kim said "BTS remained same even after becoming a world star. And their behaviors brightened up the atmosphere."

3. Greeting each reporters after the press conference

Photo from Yonhap News

After a press conference, all of BTS members came down and greeted reporters while saying "thank you". "Most of the celebrities goes in immediately after the press conference. But BTS members came down, went around the hall and greeted each reporters. This usually happens among rookies, but it seems like BTS never forgot their first time and maintained their original intention of becoming a singer."

Others) Manners in answering questions

After disclosing a video taken at the press conference, there were many tweets about BTS' greeting. Whenever a reporter says his name and the media, all 7 members greeted "an nyung ha se yo". Although it isn't something special, it is a rare scene in other groups.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

