1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Billboard VP Silvio Pietroluongo Says "I Expect BTS to Receive Top Artist Award"

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Yonhap News

Silvio Pietroluongo, the VP of charts & data development of Billboard disclosed his thoughts on BTS on June 5, "BTS possesses the unique musicality that differs from preexisting K-pop artists."

Even Billboard's VP acknowledges BTS!!

He explained, "Artists who lack in any of the factors of "musicality, singing ability, stage performances" cannot appear on Billboard stage. BTS' success is based on their originality and individuality."

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

He added, "There are divergent opinionated Youtube videos comparing BTS' music to the novels and philosophies. BTS was awarded two times in Billboard Music Award and took K-pop's work one step further."

And he also touched on the difference between BTS and Psy. Psy previously in 2012 was ranked no.2 on Billboard Hot 100 for 7 consecutive weeks.

Pietruluongo VP emphasized "From the objective perspective, Psy's publicity surpassed BTS, and was broader. However, Psy lacked in planning for the song afterward, and it ended up as the one-off. In comparison, BTS started with rather a minority of fans but widened the scope of fans by broadening the musical world with detailed strategy and organizations. In the midst of entertainment companies sticking to the flow, and to follow what others do, BTS' challenge of unquailing trials in the music field should be highly respected."

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Yonhap News

Some criticized U.S.'s mainstream culture in accepting foreign songs as the 'remote region culture'. On this issue, VP said, "I agree. (American singers) Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars received Top Artist Award at 2018 BBMAs. I wish BTS' musical maturity and growth would allow them an opportunity to receive a Top Artist Award."

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT