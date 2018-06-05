Billboard VP Silvio Pietroluongo Says "I Expect BTS to Receive Top Artist Award"

Silvio Pietroluongo, the VP of charts & data development of Billboard disclosed his thoughts on BTS on June 5, "BTS possesses the unique musicality that differs from preexisting K-pop artists."

Even Billboard's VP acknowledges BTS!!

He explained, "Artists who lack in any of the factors of "musicality, singing ability, stage performances" cannot appear on Billboard stage. BTS' success is based on their originality and individuality."

He added, "There are divergent opinionated Youtube videos comparing BTS' music to the novels and philosophies. BTS was awarded two times in Billboard Music Award and took K-pop's work one step further."

And he also touched on the difference between BTS and Psy. Psy previously in 2012 was ranked no.2 on Billboard Hot 100 for 7 consecutive weeks.

Pietruluongo VP emphasized "From the objective perspective, Psy's publicity surpassed BTS, and was broader. However, Psy lacked in planning for the song afterward, and it ended up as the one-off. In comparison, BTS started with rather a minority of fans but widened the scope of fans by broadening the musical world with detailed strategy and organizations. In the midst of entertainment companies sticking to the flow, and to follow what others do, BTS' challenge of unquailing trials in the music field should be highly respected."

Some criticized U.S.'s mainstream culture in accepting foreign songs as the 'remote region culture'. On this issue, VP said, "I agree. (American singers) Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars received Top Artist Award at 2018 BBMAs. I wish BTS' musical maturity and growth would allow them an opportunity to receive a Top Artist Award."

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

