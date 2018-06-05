1 읽는 중

Why The Korean Most Famous Music Show Program Gave IU The Special Award

중앙일보

입력

Photo from You Heeyeol&#39;s Sketchbook Screenshot

Photo from You Heeyeol&#39;s Sketchbook Screenshot

IU, the most representative singer-songwriter of Korea, received a 'Thanks-for-Growing-Up-Well-Award' on a music show. On June 3, You Heeyeol's Sketchbook aired a special episode in celebration of its 400th show. On this episode, various popular artists including Yoon Jongshin, Lee Juck, IU, Hyukoh, Dynamic Duo, 10cm, Jo Hyunah, MeloMance, and Oh Yeonjun appeared.

IU continuously bowed awarder!

On the broadcast this day, the host of the show, You Heeyeol told IU, "We've waited for 3 months to cast you." IU replied, "I am so busy these days. I'm going on a vacation from tomorrow after finishing the shooting today." Hearing this, You Heeyeol brought up a topic, "We've prepared an award for you."

He exclaimed, "The Sketchbook Awards! Congratulations. This is our 'Thanks-for-Growing-Up-Well-Award'." IU continuously bowed, saying "Thank you so much."

Photo from You Heeyeol&#39;s Sketchbook Screenshot

Photo from You Heeyeol&#39;s Sketchbook Screenshot

The host read the certificate of award, "Dear Ms. IU, you have made us feel delighted by growing up so well, by yourself, as an excellent musician for nine years since your first appearance on Sketchbook on July 3, 2009. " IU once again said "Thank you" and bowed to receive the certificate.

IU said, "I read my diary yesterday and there was something I wrote on the day I first came out on Sketchbook. I had actually written that I 'messed up'. Reading that, I was proud of myself that I got invited to the 400th special episode. "

Photo from You Heeyeol&#39;s Sketchbook Screenshot

Photo from You Heeyeol&#39;s Sketchbook Screenshot

You Heeyeol emphasized the meaning of IU and Sketchbook's special relationship saying, "It was 2009 when IU first appeared on Sketchbook and Sketchbook also first began in 2009. We have seen each other's beginning."

Photo from You Heeyeol&#39;s Sketchbook Screenshot

Photo from You Heeyeol&#39;s Sketchbook Screenshot

In 2009, IU was a 17 years old high school student. She had released an album, but haven't been known yet and You Heeyeol's Sketchbook was the stage that introduced a musician named IU to the public. Since then, IU grew up to be the most representative female singer-songwriter of Korea.

In 2009, IU looked truly young and fresh on her first appearance. IU's fans shared the proud feelings, commenting, "I feel so many emotions, seeing IU at that time, together with her appearing again on Sketchbook for the 400th special episode."

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

