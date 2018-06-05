WANNA ONE's BAE JIN YOUNG Discloses Thoughts on His Ear Injury "It Wasn't Anyone's Fault"

WANNA ONE's Bae Jin Young disclosed his thoughts on the accident happened during the second day of Seoul concert which was held on June 2.

"I ruined the stage," he cried.

At the press conference on June 3 at Gochuck Skydome to celebrate the release of WANNA ONE's special album 1÷χ=1(UNDIVIDED), Jin Young mentioned "It wasn't Seong Wu's fault nor my fault. It happened abruptly."

He added, "The reason I cried was that I was inconvenienced by the stage I ruined, and felt sorry for my fans and family at the venue. But I'm in a good condition today. I'll do my best today."

In the middle of performing Pick Me during the concert, Jin Young bumped into Seong Wu and got an ear injury. The in-ear headphone scratched his ear and made a scar. When the blood stopped, he went back on stage but it was told that he got extra treatment at the hospital after the concert. However, fans got worried as they heard and saw him crying.

Fans who've heard this news responded "It makes us sad to hear him getting hurt. Don't get hurt ㅜㅜ", "You did a good job Jin Youngㅠㅠㅠ Forget about it, don't get hurt today and do your best!" "Hope Jin Young doesn't get hurt and always be happy!".

WANNA ONE's special album 1÷χ=1(UNDIVIDED) was released on June 4 at 6 pm through diverse online music sites and are getting loved by the audiences.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

