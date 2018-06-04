WANNA ONE To Come Back With Special Unit Project Today on June 4

WANNA ONE is to release the special album 1÷x=1(UNDIVIDED) today, June 4 and start promoting their tracks.

Can't wait to see their stages!

The special album contains 4 unit songs, collaborated with Dynamic Duo, Zico, Heize and other popular artists.

Triple Position's (Park Woo Jin, Kim Jae Hwan, Kang Daniel) Kangaroo, Lean On Me's (Ha Sung Woon, Yoon Ji Sung, Hwang Min Hyun) Eternity+1, The Heal's (Ong Seong Wu, Lee Dae Hwi) Hourglass, and Numba One's (Park Ji Hoon, Bae Jin Young, Lai Kwan Lin) 11 are included in the album.

Triple Position's Kang Daniel said "Our song is about boys going wild, escaping from reality to the exits. We had great communication with Zico. Three of us improved musically and were able to talk naturally with him."

Numba One's Park Ji Hoon said "Our team is affiliated with me, Jin Young and Lai Kwan Lin. 11 seems minimal but it has a catchy chorus. Since we are young in age, our song tried to deliver a message of how young man grows mature. And we really thank Dynamic Duo hyungs who produced this song for us."

The Heal's Lee Dae Hwi said: "Like how hourglass resets whenever it's reversed, our song lyrics is about a hope that there's always a new beginning."

Lean On Me's Hwang Min Hyun said "The title of our song Eternity+1, means "one more day from eternity " at the moment of separation. Like how people want to spend more than eternal times with their loved ones." It was our great opportunity to work with Nell, who I personally like."

"We've appealed in different ways from what we were able to do as a complete body. We freely expressed our opinion and was greedy in preparing good performances. It will be a more meaningful and valuable stage for us" said Ong Seong Wu.

The entire process of WANNA ONE preparing for their unit project had been aired through Mnet reality program Wanna One Go: X-CON. The last episode disclosing on June 4, 8 pm will include unit performances revealed during the World Tour Seoul concert held from June 1 to 3.

Starting the concert recently ended in Seoul, WANNA ONE is scheduled to have another 18 concerts in 13 cities including San Jose, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Melbourne, Taipei, and Manila, completing their "Golden Age".

