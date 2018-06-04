1 읽는 중

What Would Have Members Become if They Did Not Debut as BTS? BTS Responds…

중앙일보

Photo from SBS

BTS' interview with one of Korea's main media channel SBS was aired on June 3. The news anchor mentioned on the global phenomenon that BTS influenced and BTS repeatedly answered that it all happened with ARMYs' existence.

Whats their interview about??

About them being awarded Top Social Artist at BBMAs for two consecutive years, JUNGKOOK said, "It hasn't really really hit me yet, however, I started to feel it as people in surroundings are celebrating. We're trying hardest to develop further."

Photo from SBS

When one asked what BTS members would have done if they did not end up as a singer, JIMIN answered "I've hesitated between two careers: a police officer and a singer. If I didn't become a singer, I would have become a police officer."

V said, "I always wanted to be like my dad. I learned to play the saxophone. I've stopped after learning it for 3 years, but if I weren't a singer, I could have become a saxophonist."

Photo from SBS

J-HOPE said "I liked tennis. I expect myself to be a tennis player if I did not debut." SUGA jokingly said, "I initially went into the company as a producer. I could have been a producer like I actually was, or maybe I could have become an anchor here at SBS."

At the end of the interview, each member left words for ARMYs.

Photo from SBS

JUNGKOOK said "I've encountered many positive things with ARMYs", V said "BTS exists with ARMY", RM said "We will protect things we value. So count on us",

JIMIN said "I wish to make unforgettable memories forever", SUGA said "I wish we could be supportive to each other for a long time", J-HOPE said "I want to be with ARMYs for every beautiful moment", and lastly JIN said "Thank you for giving us the strength. I love you", giving ARMYs his signature hand kiss.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

