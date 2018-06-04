BTS Ranked No.6 on Billboard 200…No.1 Goes to Shawn Mendes

1 읽는 중

Photo from Twitter @BigHitEnt

BTS, who have topped Billboard for the first time as a Korean artist, scored No.6 on Billboard 200 chart which is a ranking dropped by five steps from last week's No.1.
According to the preview article for the newest chart Billboard released on June 3 (local time), BTS' third full-length album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear dropped down to the sixth place after topping the Billboard 200 chart last week.

Go BTS!

First place went to the Canadian singer-songwriter, Shawn Mendes' third full-length album, Shawn Mendes. This marks Shawn Mendes' third No.1 on Billboard 200 chart, after his topping with the first full album Handwritten released in 2015 and second full album Illuminate released in 2016.

By Grace and SoohyounNam voomvoomk@gmail.com

