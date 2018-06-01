1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Cute Reaction of EXO BAEKHYUN Who Forgot that His Concert is Being Held in a Week

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

How did Baekhyun react when he found out that his concert has come up close before he even realized?

He was so shocked!

At ASIA ARTIST AWARDS held on November 15 last year, EXO went up on stage to receive the grand prize and popularity award.

Suho, who was giving an acceptance speech on behalf of other members, said: "Please look forward to our concert held next week, the last present from EXO in 2017." At that time, EXO had their independent concert, EXO PLANET #4 The EℓyXiOn-, ahead from November 24 to 26 in Gocheok SkyDome.

Baekhyun was startled to hear this. He knew they were having a concert, but he never knew that time has passed so fast. As if he couldn't believe that their concert is being held next week, Baekhyun asked Sehun, "Is it next week?"

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

In the meantime, Suho finished his acceptance speech. But Baekhyun still looked blank from the shock he just felt. His cute puzzled face was aired right on the broadcast screen.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

EXO, who ended EXO PLANET #4 The EℓyXiOn- in great success, had held three times of show in this dome for the first time ever and recorded the largest number of audience in Gocheok SkyDome with the total of 66,000 people.

By Goldbin and SoohyounNam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT