Cute Reaction of EXO BAEKHYUN Who Forgot that His Concert is Being Held in a Week

How did Baekhyun react when he found out that his concert has come up close before he even realized?

He was so shocked!

At ASIA ARTIST AWARDS held on November 15 last year, EXO went up on stage to receive the grand prize and popularity award.

Suho, who was giving an acceptance speech on behalf of other members, said: "Please look forward to our concert held next week, the last present from EXO in 2017." At that time, EXO had their independent concert, EXO PLANET #4 The EℓyXiOn-, ahead from November 24 to 26 in Gocheok SkyDome.

Baekhyun was startled to hear this. He knew they were having a concert, but he never knew that time has passed so fast. As if he couldn't believe that their concert is being held next week, Baekhyun asked Sehun, "Is it next week?"

In the meantime, Suho finished his acceptance speech. But Baekhyun still looked blank from the shock he just felt. His cute puzzled face was aired right on the broadcast screen.

EXO, who ended EXO PLANET #4 The EℓyXiOn- in great success, had held three times of show in this dome for the first time ever and recorded the largest number of audience in Gocheok SkyDome with the total of 66,000 people.

By Goldbin and SoohyounNam voomvoomk@gmail.com