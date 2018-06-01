People Say They are Willing to Pay As Much As They Can To Join Idol Members' Private Gatherings

Have you heard of these private gatherings among idol members?

Which group do you want to join??

#'The Best Idols'

BTOB Seo Eun Kwang created this 'game family' gathering. Only the male idol members superior at games are allowed to join this group and many idols are willing to get into it. With Eun Kwang as the central figure, VIXX Ken, BTS JIN, B.A.P YOUNG JAE and WANNAONE Park Ji Hoon are affiliated with the group.

# '97 Line'

This group is composed of idol members born in 1997: BTS JUNGKOOK, NCT JAEHYUN, GOT7 BamBam, Seventeen DK and The 8. Freinds in this group said they usually go to restaurants, bowling alley, and karaoke.

#'Winter coat friendship'

SHINee TAEMIN, EXO KAI, BTS JIMIN, WANNAONE Ha Sung Woon and HOTSHOT Kim Timoteo in this group first started gathering when they bought a matching winter coat. Some say they play mafia game for 8 hours?!

#'92 club'

MAMAMOO Moon Byul, EXID Hani, BTS JIN, B1A4 Sandeul, Baro, and VIXX KEN are affiliated with the group. They claim to be in a close relationship where they talk in the group chat room, help each other with a song featuring, drinking alcohol and playing room escape game!

People say they want to join these groups even if they have to pay millions of dollars. What's your opinion?

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com