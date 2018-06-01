BLACKPINK LISA Deceiving Other Members with Her Real Name???

BLACKPINK JISOO hilariously said LISA deceived the other members with her name.

Cute debate between JISOO and LISA.

LISA's real name is ปราณปริยา มโนบาล, Pranpriya Manobal, but she uses her stage name ลลิษา มโนบาล, Lalisa Manobal.

JISOO during an Instagram LIVE said, "LISA told me her name is Lalisa Manobal and I saw her name written on the certificate of alien registration and passport as Manobal."

What LISA claimed was, Thais pronounce "L" as "N" and so her name was written as "Manobal". But actually, it should be pronounced as "Manoban".

Although she consistently elucidated that her name is Manoban, JISOO teased her calling Manobal and a swindler. And Lisa was aggrieved about it.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com