1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK LISA Deceiving Other Members with Her Real Name???

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

BLACKPINK JISOO hilariously said LISA deceived the other members with her name.

Cute debate between JISOO and LISA.

LISA's real name is ปราณปริยา มโนบาล, Pranpriya Manobal, but she uses her stage name ลลิษา มโนบาล, Lalisa Manobal.

JISOO during an Instagram LIVE said, "LISA told me her name is Lalisa Manobal and I saw her name written on the certificate of alien registration and passport as Manobal."

What LISA claimed was, Thais pronounce "L" as "N" and so her name was written as "Manobal". But actually, it should be pronounced as "Manoban".

Although she consistently elucidated that her name is Manoban, JISOO teased her calling Manobal and a swindler. And Lisa was aggrieved about it.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT