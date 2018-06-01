1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Even the President Paid Attention, 'ARMY'…"Why do you like BTS?"

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Those of you ARMYs here, how would you guys answer?

In the background of BTS' global success, there was the group's fan club, 'ARMY'. Wherever BTS went, ARMYs were there to greet them. From debut to the present, the first and best records BTS has achieved, were possible, thanks to these passionate fans.

Even the president recognized ARMY. South Korean president Moon Jae-In wrote in his congratulatory message to BTS, "Thanks to BTS, Korean pop music made a big leap towards the world. I support BTS' dreams. And I also support their fan club 'ARMY' who are voicing themselves to the world with BTS. "

Photo from Yonhap

Photo from Yonhap

The foreign press wrote about ARMY that, "It reminds people of the fans of The Beatles," and Ellen DeGeneres also compared BTS' wild fan club to 'The Beatles syndrome' in the 1960s, saying that "It feels like the young Beatles are back!"

When these enthusiastic fans of BTS were asked, "How do you think BTS reached where they are now?" the answer that came back was, "It's the result of hard work."

One fan explained, "I can see that they're really giving their best on the stage. They dance like their bodies would smash. I became a fan of them when I saw them at every event I went a few years ago. Once I saw them three times a day, in the morning, evening and night, but they gave their best for every stage. That's why I became a fan."

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Most fans said they fell in love with the performances of BTS, saying that the first thing they did after becoming a fan was to "watch fan cams all night long." One fan said, "Each member's stage manner was great, but I just couldn't take my eyes off of the seven members' group dance." Another fan explained, "I like their teamwork on stage, but I feel close to them seeing their daily lives under the stage. Their teamwork in everyday lives looks good in reality shows like 2014's American Hustle Life or in the contents made by BigHit."

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT