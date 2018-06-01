Even the President Paid Attention, 'ARMY'…"Why do you like BTS?"

Those of you ARMYs here, how would you guys answer?

In the background of BTS' global success, there was the group's fan club, 'ARMY'. Wherever BTS went, ARMYs were there to greet them. From debut to the present, the first and best records BTS has achieved, were possible, thanks to these passionate fans.

Even the president recognized ARMY. South Korean president Moon Jae-In wrote in his congratulatory message to BTS, "Thanks to BTS, Korean pop music made a big leap towards the world. I support BTS' dreams. And I also support their fan club 'ARMY' who are voicing themselves to the world with BTS. "

The foreign press wrote about ARMY that, "It reminds people of the fans of The Beatles," and Ellen DeGeneres also compared BTS' wild fan club to 'The Beatles syndrome' in the 1960s, saying that "It feels like the young Beatles are back!"

When these enthusiastic fans of BTS were asked, "How do you think BTS reached where they are now?" the answer that came back was, "It's the result of hard work."

One fan explained, "I can see that they're really giving their best on the stage. They dance like their bodies would smash. I became a fan of them when I saw them at every event I went a few years ago. Once I saw them three times a day, in the morning, evening and night, but they gave their best for every stage. That's why I became a fan."

Most fans said they fell in love with the performances of BTS, saying that the first thing they did after becoming a fan was to "watch fan cams all night long." One fan said, "Each member's stage manner was great, but I just couldn't take my eyes off of the seven members' group dance." Another fan explained, "I like their teamwork on stage, but I feel close to them seeing their daily lives under the stage. Their teamwork in everyday lives looks good in reality shows like 2014's American Hustle Life or in the contents made by BigHit."

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com