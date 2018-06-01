What Does 'Baby-Lover' V Do When He Sees Babies?

BTS V is a well-known baby lover and was frequently spotted with babies.

This guy, is perfect ♡

One of the actors disclosed a story about V.

Sung Dong Il, who previously appeared in KBS drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth with V mentioned during his interview with News1 "V, who I met through the drama sent my daughter boxes of snacks. He said he's' fan of her, Bin."

He said it was not his daughter liking V, but V first sent her the presents telling him that V wants to see his daughter.

However, he said, "But my daughter didn't know who BTS Taehyung is when I told her the snacks are from him."

V has also replied his 9-year-old boy fan who've written "I don't have friends. I am lonely." V in his reply said "Hi Jihoo. Thanks for liking BTS. From now on, I am your friend. So don't get sick, stay happy and let's meet soon."

Whenever he meets babies in the fan signing event, he seems to feel on top of the world. He sees them in the eyes, with love, and talk at their eye-level.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

