Washington Post Reports "South Korean boy band BTS makes history"…

중앙일보

입력

Photo from AP and Washington Post Website

Washington Post on May 29 reported that BTS is making a history.

Lots and lots of foreign presses are reporting on BTS' amazing records!

WP introduced that BTS has experienced a lot of firsts, "It was one of the first K-pop acts to perform at the American Music Awards in November 2017. A few months later, the group made history as the first in the genre to take home an award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards."

WP thoroughly expounded the process of how their third album LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR topped Billboard 200 and also that South Korea President Moon Jae In posting a congratulatory message to BTS on his official Facebook.

Photo from official Facebook @Moonbyun1

WP evaluated that "BTS’s successes would not be possible without the ARMY, whose enthusiasm rivals that of Justin Bieber's fans 'Beliebers' and Taylor Swift's fans 'Swifties'".

CNN on May 28 invited Billboard columnist Jeff Benjamin, highlighting a K-pop phenomenon, BTS.

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Benjamin said, "This is a huge win for the BTS, but this is also a huge win for global music at large. America is the biggest music industry in the world and this is a huge step showing that Americans are opening their eyes, opening their minds, opening their ears to great music that doesn't necessarily needs to be English. That being said, BTS, their music itself, it has messages, concepts, symbols that go beyond language, that transcends culture."

Photo from Asahi Shimbun

Aside from Washington Post and CNN, other presses such as the US' 'UPI', 'The New York Times', and Japan's 'The Asahi Shimbun' reported BTS' Billboard records.

Asahi mentioned, "The best record Japanese ever listed on Billboard 200 was Sakamoto Kyu's Sukiyaki and Other Japanese Hits at 14th ranking in 1963."

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

