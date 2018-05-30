EXO BAEK HYUN Stood For the Pledge on 20 Million Views of "Travel the World on EXO's Ladder"

EXO-CBX stood for the pledge on 20 million views of Travel the World on EXO’s Ladder-Japan.

They said they'll have a live broadcast!

On May 29 at Seoul Imperial Palace, the trio and Kim Jisun Producer attended a press conference for their upcoming reality show.

When one reporter asked their promise on the show's 20 million hits, BAEK HYUN said, "We haven't even reached 10 million views. Hope many people watch it." He encouraged EXO-L to watch the show "I expect over 20 million views if we passionately promote and release entertaining footages. We are full in EXO-L's back."

BAEK HYUN added "If the hits reach 20 million, we'll do a live broadcast. But we won't tell what it's going to be about."

Travel the World on EXO's Ladder is a real variety show traveling various places around the world, following the destiny of the Ghost Leg lottery. For the first episode, EXO-CBX traveled to Tottori Prefecture, Japan. The show will air Mon-Fri at 10 am KST on the SK broadband mobile app Oksusu, beginning May 21st.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

