Seowon Valley Green Concert Which Rose as a Hallyu Event, Ends in Great Success on May 26

On May 26, Seowon Valley Green Concert was held at Seowon Valley Golf Club, located in Paju, Gyeonggi-do.

Watch close-up videos of Wanna One's performance!

This concert, which has reached the 16th show this year, has started as a local festival, but grew up to be a cultural event of Hallyu(the Korean wave) that draws many foreign tourists. At the event this day, 45,000 audience attended and the accumulated audience exceeded 400,000 people.

Even though it is a free event, it became famous as K-pop stars who represent Hallyu attended it every year. Global idols including BTS(2015) and VIXX(2017) have participated in this concert in the past. This year, Wanna One, MOMOLAND, Gugudan, MATILDA, PENTAGON, Killagramz and many more performed.

Green Concert is holding charity bazaar every year and is donating all the profits to orphanages and etc. The performers this day participated in the form of talent donation, and Wanna One too, performed without receiving any fee.

By Goldbin and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

