Foreign Press Says "BTS Conquered the US, Home of Pop… Wrote ‘New History of K-pop’"

On May 28, Google trend search reported that Google has been wallpapered with 'BTS' on the day of their appearance on 2018 BBMAs, May 21 (KST).

They indeed conquered the US! omg

Winning by a landslide, BTS became a no.1 real-time search keyword beating Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. With the given graph, BTS had dramatically high search development especially between May 20 to May 26.

BBC News mentioned in such circumstances "K-pop conquered the US music market which maintained it's silence after Psy's Gangnam Style in 2012. Their American tour has successfully introduced and appealed Korean hip-hop to the countries outside of Korea and broadcasted "BTS was awarded in Billboard Music Award in the Top Social Artist sector for two years in a row, repelling Justin Biever.

Forbes said, "BTS had actual sales over 100,000 just in 6 days, and 11 tracks in the album had over 391 online streaming numbers. These records beat out Post Malone and kicked off at the peak on the Billboard 200 album chart. Forbes appraised, "BTS is now the only K-pop act to hit No.1 on the Billboard 200, and while there are several acts and solo artists who have placed on the important tally, none have come close to achieving what the vocal group just managed, and they have a good chance of holding this distinction for years to come." Rolling Stones also highlighted BTS' achievements by describing that they "conquered America".

The Guardian mentioned about Hallyu, "BTS' global popularity has been growing immensely for the last few years, and they finally topped the album chart in the US "K-pop fans are highly devoted to their artists like the Beatles manias in the 1960s. This is one part of Hallyu which has progressed Korean culture for last 8 years, and Korean governments also have put a lot of efforts in promoting and emphasizing K-pop as one of the cultural policy. They further added "There's no example displaying the power of fandom based on a social media. BTS phenomenon seems way more complex and interesting than the music of any kinds.

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com