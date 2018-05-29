PHOTO: BLACKPINK LISA, Selected as an Independent Cover Model for July Issue of NYLON JAPAN

BLACKPINK's Lisa has been selected as an independent cover model for a magazine for the first time since debut.

She's so beautiful ♥

Lisa will appear as the cover model for the July issue of NYLON JAPAN which is to be released on May 28.

In this space-themed project issue, Lisa pulled off vivid costumes in various colors. Fashion stories over 20 pages, both sided free poster and an interview done under the title 'Girl Talk' that contains untold stories, will be included.

Lisa said "I was very nervous, but I tried my best for the shooting. Shooting for a 'space' concept was the first time for me, so it was really cool and I enjoyed it a lot. I am honored to be the cover model for this issue."

BLACKPINK is not only trending in Korea but also gaining huge popularity in Japan.

They became the face of seven facilities, including SHIBUYA109, the fashion building that represents Shibuya, Tokyo and also appeared on TV commercials. In particular, they rose as the hottest girl group, as they were chosen in the figure category of 2018 Trend Prediction which analyzed the buzzwords used among Japan's middle and high school girls.

They added one more show of Japan's arena tour, as fans' requests for tickets flooded. Therefore, they'll be meeting their local fans in three cities and seven shows, starting from July 24 in Osaka Osakajo hall, Fukuoka International center, and Chiba Makuhari Messe.

They announced to promote new songs in upcoming June. After about a year since their promotion of As if it's your last in June last year, BLACKPINK's comeback announcement has been building fans' excitement.

By Goldbin, Soohyoun Nam, and Jaeyeon Ryu

