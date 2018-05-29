1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK's Legendary Performance Despite Critical Audio Problem Occurred

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot.

When the audio problem messed up BLACKPINK's performance during a university festival, they continued singing unaccompanied.

They are so professional!

Photo from official Instagram

Photo from official Instagram

BLACKPINK gave performances in a festival that took place in Korea University on May 25. A technical problem arose in the middle of singing their encore song BOOMBAYAH, halting the song. Everyone at the venue including BLACKPINK members and university students seemed astonished by a sudden cut off of the song.

Photo from Youtube SpinelCAM

Photo from Youtube SpinelCAM

Photo from Youtube SpinelCAM

Photo from Youtube SpinelCAM

Then, members quickly returned back to the song when ROSÉ professionally shouted out "Guys, let's keep going!"

Members began singing the last bit of BOOMBAYAH and successfully finished up singing the song live without music. Their stable voices and professionality in completing the song heated up the atmosphere even more than before.

Once this video clip has gone viral via SNS soon after the festival, audiences and the spectators at the venue responded "They must have been startled", "BLACKPINK is the best", "You guys are so professional".

By Goldbin and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT