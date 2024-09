WANNA ONE's comeback countdown came right across the corner with a D-7 image of Light.

Wow, so excited!

The special album is been said to reveal the group title song Light together with unit songs of already divided units; Triple Position, Lean On Me, Number One, and The Heal.

The special album of WANNA ONE, 1÷x=1 (UNDIVIDED) is scheduled to be disclosed on June 4, KST. Which is the specific unit that you would like to support and cheer for?

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com