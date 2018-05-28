1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Things I-ARMYs Did to Communicate with BTS

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Yonhap

Photo from Yonhap

BTS is a group that always tries to express their sincere thoughts and communicate with their fans. It seems like their sincerity had reached people all around the world, even making them overcome language barriers.

ARMY is such a heartwarming fandom T_T

As BTS is becoming more popular globally, it is getting easier to find comments or tweets written in Korean by I-ARMYs, mostly containing cheering remarks for BTS.

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Sometimes, K-ARMYs act as great Korean teachers. For instance, a K-ARMY had once posted several useful Korean expressions that I-ARMYs can use to convey their hearts to BTS. I-ARMYs copy-and-pasted some phrases they liked on places BTS can see; Twitter, VLive comments, etc.

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Some of the most popular phrases were '하늘에서 떨어질 때 아팠니?' which means 'Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?' and '영어로 얘기하지 않아도 괜찮아 우리가 한국어를 배울게' which means 'You don't have to speak in English. We'll learn Korean.'

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Photo from Twitter Screenshot

Some I-ARMYs even reformed their keyboards by sticking Korean alphabets, as an effort to type Korean so that they can communicate in the Korean language.

K-ARMYs who saw these are showing responses like "BTS will be so touched to see this," "This is why I-ARMYs are called I-Lovelies (a nickname for I-ARMYs)," "I-Lovelies are so cute."

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT