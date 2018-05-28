1 읽는 중

BTS Tops 'Brand Reputation Ranking' of May With 91.43% of Positive Ratio

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Based on the big data analyzed on May, no.1 brand reputation went to BTS.

Who are those 8.57% negative guys???

Korea Reputation Center gathered 89,239,797 big data from Korean Singers from April 20 to May 21 and performed an analyzation In the sectors of consumers' brand participation, media, communication, and community.

The brand reputation measurement extracted Korean singers' brand big data of those who are getting loved by the consumers with their songs and conducts consumers' action analysis to classify participation value, media value, and community value.

These are further analyzed into an index with positive, negative ratio and reputation analysis algorithm. Brand reputation analysis allows one to grasp who, where, how, in which ways, and why the brand was spoken about.

Top 30 of this month's brand reputation went to BTS, WANNA ONE, iKON, TWICE, EXO, Red Velvet, GFRIEND, WINNER, Seventeen, Bolbbalgan4, (G)I-DLE, MAMAMOO, BLACKPINK, INFINITE, BigBang, Hwang Chiyeul, Park Hyo Sin, MOMOLAND, BTOB, OH MY GIRL, PENTAGON, IU, Sunmi, Loco, Chung Ha, Suzy, JBJ, Yoon Jong Shin, Nilo, and Jung Seung Hwan from the highest to lowest.

BTS, who won the highest ranking had brand participation index of 3,389,356, media index of 2,195,956, communication index of 586,912 and community index of 3,665,231 totaling in 9,837,454 brand reputation index. And this is the value 22.61% risen from their brand reputation index of the previous month, 8,023,277.

Koo Chang Hwan, the Manager of Korea Reputation Center said, "The first place of Brand Reputation of May went to BTS. They had the brand keyword of "expecting", "the best", "happiness", and link of "Billboard", "fake love", and "Youtube". BTS was reported to have 91.43% of positive ratio from the positive-negative ratio."

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

