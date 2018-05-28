100 Million Hits on Youtube of BTS' FAKE LOVE MV Happens Just in 9 Days

BTS's third album title song FAKE LOVE Music video exceeded 100 million hits on Youtube.

Incredible!

BigHit Entertainment on May 27 announced that FAKE LOVE MV has set such record on Youtube at around 2:45 am, which happened just in 9 days, the fastest among BTS' songs.

Despite the fact that the MV itself is over 5 minutes in length, BTS earned the hits in the shortest time, reaching 10 million hits after 8 hours and 4 minutes of release, and 20 million hits after 20 hours and 48 minutes of release.

With already existed 100 million hit MVs: DOPE, FIRE, Blood Sweat & Tears, Boy In Luv, Save ME, Not Today, Spring Day, DNA, Danger, I NEED U, War of Hormone and MIC Drop Remix, FAKE LOVE freshly joined the list. And these 13 songs let BTS be the Korean artists possessing the greatest number of 100-million-hit MVs.

Shortly after the release of third full album LOVE YOURSELF: TEAR, it earned no.1 on iTunes Top Album charts in 65 worldwide regions and all of the side tracks included in the album got listed on the online music streaming service, Spotify's 'Global Top 200'.

A week after the release of their album, it sold over a million copies.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

