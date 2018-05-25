1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Ellen Asked "Is Anyone Here Dating?" And RM Answered…

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Instagram @theellenshow

Photo from Instagram @theellenshow

"The biggest boy band in the world!" -Ellen

BTS made their second appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Continuing on from the last episode, BTS mentioned once again on the existence of their girlfriend.

It was smooth RM^^

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

NBC The Ellen DeGeneres Show was disclosed on May 25. Ellen in her show asked BTS "I'm gonna ask a question for all of the young ladies sitting here. Is anyone here dating? Do you have a girlfriend?"

Fans who were watching this shouted out "Me!" and JIMIN turned his back, waved at his fans. The crowd cheered at the audience seat.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

RM said, "JIMIN seems to have a girlfriend over there" and added "Thanks to Ellen, every Koreans now are aware of what 'Hooked up' means. You asked us when we first visited."

And Ellen responded, "That's because of me? That's wonderful."

On their first visit to The Ellen show, Ellen asked: "Have you ever gotten together hooked up with any of army?" When RM answered "We are doing it right now", Ellen said "No, you know what I mean", telling the interpreter to explain BTS what "hooked up" really means. V said "NO" here.

Like how Ellen asked BTS during their first visit, RM once again went smoothly on the identical question, saying "Koreans now all know what 'hooked up' means, thanks to Ellen."

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT