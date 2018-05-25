Ellen Asked "Is Anyone Here Dating?" And RM Answered…

"The biggest boy band in the world!" -Ellen

BTS made their second appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Continuing on from the last episode, BTS mentioned once again on the existence of their girlfriend.

It was smooth RM^^

NBC The Ellen DeGeneres Show was disclosed on May 25. Ellen in her show asked BTS "I'm gonna ask a question for all of the young ladies sitting here. Is anyone here dating? Do you have a girlfriend?"

Fans who were watching this shouted out "Me!" and JIMIN turned his back, waved at his fans. The crowd cheered at the audience seat.

RM said, "JIMIN seems to have a girlfriend over there" and added "Thanks to Ellen, every Koreans now are aware of what 'Hooked up' means. You asked us when we first visited."

And Ellen responded, "That's because of me? That's wonderful."

On their first visit to The Ellen show, Ellen asked: "Have you ever gotten together hooked up with any of army?" When RM answered "We are doing it right now", Ellen said "No, you know what I mean", telling the interpreter to explain BTS what "hooked up" really means. V said "NO" here.

Like how Ellen asked BTS during their first visit, RM once again went smoothly on the identical question, saying "Koreans now all know what 'hooked up' means, thanks to Ellen."

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com