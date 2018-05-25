1 읽는 중

Q. What Does ARMY Mean to BTS?

Photo from MBC Youtube Screenshot

Photo from MBC Youtube Screenshot

Photo from MBC Youtube Screenshot

Photo from MBC Youtube Screenshot

BTS had an exclusive interview with a Korean medium right after winning the Top Social Artist award for two consecutive years at the Billboard Music Awards. This interview video was released on May 23.

So touching T_T

Photo from MBC Youtube Screenshot

Photo from MBC Youtube Screenshot

When they were asked, "What does ARMY mean to you?", V answered, "ARMYs are the ones that helped us come all the way here. They are the wings that made us become a good singer."

Photo from MBC Youtube Screenshot

Photo from MBC Youtube Screenshot

RM said, "I feel the proudest when ARMYs try to understand our lyrics and words, even though we sing in Korean. I am so proud that they sympathized with the meaning and messages."

Photo from MBC Youtube Screenshot

Photo from MBC Youtube Screenshot

At the question, "What's the secret to winning at the Billboards?", RM replied, "The fact that we stayed faithful to the essence was big. As we are singers, we worked hard to make good music, and as we are performing artists, we took extra care for our performances, and we also never neglected communication with our fans. Like this, I believe, the way we stayed devoted to our main business was appealed."

Photo from MBC Youtube Screenshot

Photo from MBC Youtube Screenshot

When they were asked "Where do you see yourselves in ten years?", J-Hope answered, "We'll be celebrating with 10 candles on a cake."

Below is the full video of the interview with English subtitles.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

