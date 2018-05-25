1 읽는 중

Fans Complain Difficulty in Breathing With JIMIN's Second Attack of Abs Flash at BTS Comeback Show

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

While BTS JUNGKOOK'S abs flash has gone viral and even selected as one of the best moments at 2018 BBMAs, there was a second attack of JIMIN's abs flash during Mnet BTS COMEBACK SHOW aired on May 24. After taking a peek at JIMIN's abs, fans complained of having a hard time breathing.

What? First JUNGKOOK and now JIMIN?

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

JIMIN's outfit crawled up while performing Airplane pt.2 and a small part of his abs was revealed. It looks as toned as JUNGKOOK's.

Photo from MBC Screenshot

Photo from MBC Screenshot

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

JIMIN showed his abs in 2013 while performing No More Dream. At a fan signing event in 2015, one of the ARMYs questioned JIMIN how his abs are doing but he just drew two dots on a paper. But look at his toned abs now!

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

