1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Hairstyle of V & BAEKHYUN, the Boys Who Can Pull Off Any Concept!

중앙일보

입력

BAEKHYUN(Left) and V. Photo from Ilgan Sports

BAEKHYUN(Left) and V. Photo from Ilgan Sports

BAEKHYUN(Left) and V. Twitter @BTS_twt

BAEKHYUN(Left) and V. Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Never thought anybody could look good in this hairstyle, until I saw these two···

BTS began their comeback schedule in Korea from May 24.

Among all the changes BTS made for this comeback, V's new hairstyle is especially eye-catching. His hairstyle is what's called a 'wolf cut' in Korea. It's a style in which the back hair fall slightly long behind one's ears. It's a hairstyle that the many females dislike since it can look stuffy.

However, V even succeeded in pulling this hair off. A fan even wrote, "I was so focused on his face that I didn't even notice he had a wolf cut." Another fan said, "Wolf cut can be liked or disliked but V's wolf cut cannot be disliked."

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from SM Ent.

Photo from JTBC Screenshot

Photo from JTBC Screenshot

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Mnet Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Mnet Youtube Screenshot

This hairstyle has also been done by several other boy idols including EXO's Baekhyun, BIGBANG's G-dragon, and WINNER's Song Minho. When Baekhyun appeared with this style, compliments such as, "I never thought anyone would look good with this hairstyle," flooded on the Internet. Every other celebrity also pulled this hair off in their own unique styles.

V said &#34;I&#39;m Red.&#34; Photo from Youtube Screenshot

V said &#34;I&#39;m Red.&#34; Photo from Youtube Screenshot

To add on, when V was asked, 'What's been your favorite hair color?' in an interview with BuzzFeed released on May 18, he answered: "I'm red."

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT