BTS Is Back! Check BTS' Schedule for May & June

BTS started their promotion schedule in Korea with a comeback press conference held on the morning of May 24. Now, VoomVoom introduces to you, BTS' schedule for May and June. Of course, we only included schedules that have been confirmed through the official homepage and etc.

「 MAY 」



24th, Thursday

AM 11:00 ﻿Press Conference

PM 8:30 Mnet BTS COMEBACK SHOW

25th, Friday

PM 3:00 NBC(America) The Ellen DeGeneres Show

PM 5:00 KBS 2TV Music Bank

26th, Saturday

PM 3:35 MBC Show! Music Core

PM 9:00 TBS(Japan) THE WINGS TOUR in Seoul (exclusive broadcast)

27th, Sunday

PM 12:10 SBS Inkigayo

PM 6:00 Fan Signing Event

「 JUNE 」



1st, Friday

PM 5:00 KBS 2TV Music Bank

2nd, Saturday

PM 3:35 MBC Show! Music Core

PM 6:00 Fan Signing Event

3rd, Sunday

PM 12:10 SBS Inkigayo

22nd, Friday

PM 8:00 Lotte Family Concert

