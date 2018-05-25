1 읽는 중

BTS Is Back! Check BTS' Schedule for May & June

BTS started their promotion schedule in Korea with a comeback press conference held on the morning of May 24. Now, VoomVoom introduces to you, BTS' schedule for May and June. Of course, we only included schedules that have been confirmed through the official homepage and etc.

Don't miss out on anything about BTS!

MAY

24th, Thursday
AM 11:00 ﻿Press Conference
PM 8:30 Mnet BTS COMEBACK SHOW

25th, Friday
PM 3:00 NBC(America) The Ellen DeGeneres Show

PM 5:00 KBS 2TV Music Bank

26th, Saturday
PM 3:35 MBC Show! Music Core
PM 9:00 TBS(Japan) THE WINGS TOUR in Seoul (exclusive broadcast)

27th, Sunday
PM 12:10 SBS Inkigayo
PM 6:00 Fan Signing Event

JUNE

1st, Friday
PM 5:00 KBS 2TV Music Bank

2nd, Saturday
PM 3:35 MBC Show! Music Core

PM 6:00 Fan Signing Event

3rd, Sunday
PM 12:10 SBS Inkigayo

22nd, Friday
PM 8:00 Lotte Family Concert

Now that you've checked BTS' schedule, don't miss out on their news! Stay tuned for more interesting updates about BTS!

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

