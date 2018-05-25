Extraordinary Attitudes! BTS' Modesty Shines at the Press Conference

MC saw BTS in awe and said, "This hardly happens…"

Out of many reasons why BTS is so beloved, there is the fact that they always give their best in everything they do. Their unchanging earnestness and modesty, even after becoming a top-star, is the aspect that makes them shine even brighter. These qualities were once again revealed at the press conference held on May 24.

At the press conference this day, BTS members prepared paper and pens. It seemed like these were prepared for the members to listen to the journalists' questions more carefully, and to give wiser answers. It is very unusual for idol groups to prepare writing supplies for a press conference.

The MC who led the conference this day also said in awe, "There is something special about comeback press conferences of BTS. It's that, they bring papers and pens. I frequently host for other singers' showcases too, but this hardly happens. BTS once again prepared papers, following last year's comeback."

In reality, BTS seemed truly focused during the entire press conference. Members listened attentively to each question of the journalists and answered in all sincerity.

Starting from this press conference, BTS gets into their official promotion in Korea.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

