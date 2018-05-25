트럼프, 북미정상회담 취소 "핵무기 사용하는 일 없길 기도" [영어 전문]

도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 싱가포르에서 다음달 12일 열릴 예정됐던 북미정상회담을 취소했다.
미국 백악관은 24일(한국시간) 트럼프 대통령이 김정은 북한 국무위원장에게 쓴 공개서한을 공개한다.
트럼프 대통령은 "양측이 오랜 기간 추구해 왔던 정상회담과 관련한 북한의 노력과 끈기를 감사히 여긴다"면서도 "최근 북한 낸 성명에 담긴 엄청난 적대감과 분노에 근거해 지금 이 시점에 북미회담이 열리는 것은 적절하지 않은 것 같다"고 밝혔다.
트럼프 대통령은 "북한은 핵 능력을 언급하지만, 우리의 핵능력은 더 규모가 크고 강력하다. 나는 그것들이 사용되는 일이 없기를 신께 기도한다"고 말했다.
그는 "언젠가 당신을 만날 수 있기를 고대한다. 또 억류됐던 인질들을 풀어줘서 고맙게 생각한다"고 적었다.
마지막으로 만약 (김 위원장의) 마음이 바뀐다면 주저 말고 전화나 편지를 달라"며 "이번 기회는 전세계와 특히 북한에게 지속적인 평화와 번영을 안겨줄 굉장한 기회였다. 이번에 놓친 기회는 역사적으로 정말 슬픈 장면이 될 것"이라고 말했다.
다음은 트럼프 대통령의 서한 전문
May 24, 2018
His Excellency
Kim Jong Un
Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democractic People's Republic of Korea
Pyongyang
Dear Mr. Chairman:
We greatly appreciate your time, patience, and effort with respect to our recent negotiations and discussions relative to a summit long sought by both parties, which was scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore. We were informed that the meeting was requested by North Korea, but that to us is totally irrelevant. I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place. You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that i pray to God they will never have to be used.
I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately it is only that dialogue that matters. Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you. In the meantime, I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families. That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated.
If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write. The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.
Sincerely yours,
Donald J. Trump
President of the United States of America
홍수민 기자 sumin@joongang.co.kr