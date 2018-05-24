1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Who Is a Girl Group Member Closely Related to BTS JIN?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Entertainment (left), Photo from MBC (right)

Photo from BigHit Entertainment (left), Photo from MBC (right)

The '92 club' that MAMAMOO Moon Byul disclosed shed new lights once again. The '92 club' is a private group affiliated with idols members born in 1992.

"We had meals, drank alcohols…"

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

MAMAMOO appeared on MBC Everyone Weekly Idol broadcasted in March. When Moon Byul was questioned "Who are your idol friends?", she responded, "I am in a 92 club and the consisting members are BTS JIN, VIXX Ken, B1A4 Sandeul, Baro, EXID Hani and I."

Photo from Instagram @mamamoo_official

Photo from Instagram @mamamoo_official

MC asked her "Do you guys meet outside privately?" and Moon Byul said, "Yes we do. We did quite frequently. We had meals, drank alcohols, and went to room escape cafe."

Photo from Instagram @mamamoo_official

Photo from Instagram @mamamoo_official

Moon Byul in another interview mentioned "Since I am pretty close with BTS JIN, I contacted him before performing on a Music Award 'Wait for my presence on stage' and I used BTS' lyrics in my rap. JIN saw the stage and replied 'I am happy that you quoted our song'".

Photo from MBC

Photo from MBC

When she appeared on a radio program last July, she said: "92 Club currently isn't very vitalized but BTS JIN and B1A4 Sandeul used to be the two most talkative members on Kakaotalk."

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT