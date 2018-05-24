Who Is a Girl Group Member Closely Related to BTS JIN?

The '92 club' that MAMAMOO Moon Byul disclosed shed new lights once again. The '92 club' is a private group affiliated with idols members born in 1992.

"We had meals, drank alcohols…"

MAMAMOO appeared on MBC Everyone Weekly Idol broadcasted in March. When Moon Byul was questioned "Who are your idol friends?", she responded, "I am in a 92 club and the consisting members are BTS JIN, VIXX Ken, B1A4 Sandeul, Baro, EXID Hani and I."

MC asked her "Do you guys meet outside privately?" and Moon Byul said, "Yes we do. We did quite frequently. We had meals, drank alcohols, and went to room escape cafe."

Moon Byul in another interview mentioned "Since I am pretty close with BTS JIN, I contacted him before performing on a Music Award 'Wait for my presence on stage' and I used BTS' lyrics in my rap. JIN saw the stage and replied 'I am happy that you quoted our song'".

When she appeared on a radio program last July, she said: "92 Club currently isn't very vitalized but BTS JIN and B1A4 Sandeul used to be the two most talkative members on Kakaotalk."

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

