The Counterattack of SUGA Towards a Talk Saying "BTS Has Changed After Success"

BTS SUGA is known for writing straightforward lyrics, and a track from the most recent album Airplane pt.2 shows this aspect.

Nice one, SUGA!

SUGA with this song was highly complimented for frank lyrics where he expressed the sorrow he underwent in the interim.

You cutely bragging about your money on TV

I got fed up by quickly

My passport is about to die from overwork

You're the ones who benefitted from media, hahaha

Hey, hey you're the ones who're better at playing celebrities

We're still the same as back then

The part where he mentions "we are still the same as back then" seems like he gives a thought of those with envying-eyes.

Looking back at the lyrics ofSea, one of the tracks from LOVE YOURSELF 承 'Her' released last September, he referred:

I thought the sea was here but it turned out to be a desert

'Small company's idols with nothing special' was my second name

Countless times edited out from broadcasts

Someone's fill-in is our dream

Some people said our company was small so we wouldn't be famous

I know I know, I know it too

After 9 months in another album, SUGA says he is still the "same", and fans seem very satisfied with his counterattack towards a talk saying BTS has changed after becoming highly recognized by the world.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com