1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

The Counterattack of SUGA Towards a Talk Saying "BTS Has Changed After Success"

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

BTS SUGA is known for writing straightforward lyrics, and a track from the most recent album Airplane pt.2 shows this aspect.

Nice one, SUGA!

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

SUGA with this song was highly complimented for frank lyrics where he expressed the sorrow he underwent in the interim.

You cutely bragging about your money on TV
I got fed up by quickly
My passport is about to die from overwork
You're the ones who benefitted from media, hahaha
Hey, hey you're the ones who're better at playing celebrities
We're still the same as back then 

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

The part where he mentions "we are still the same as back then" seems like he gives a thought of those with envying-eyes.

Looking back at the lyrics ofSea, one of the tracks from LOVE YOURSELF 承 'Her' released last September, he referred:

I thought the sea was here but it turned out to be a desert
'Small company's idols with nothing special' was my second name 
Countless times edited out from broadcasts
Someone's fill-in is our dream
Some people said our company was small so we wouldn't be famous
I know I know, I know it too

Photo from BigHit Ent.

Photo from BigHit Ent.

After 9 months in another album, SUGA says he is still the "same", and fans seem very satisfied with his counterattack towards a talk saying BTS has changed after becoming highly recognized by the world.

By Gothesun and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT