1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

OFFICIAL: KRIESHA CHU Signs Contract with ABS-CBN, the Largest TV Network of the Philippines

중앙일보

입력

Photo fromUrban works

Photo fromUrban works

Singer Kriesha Chu made a global collaboration contract with the largest broadcast television network of the Philippines, ABS-CBN.

So excited to see more from her!

Photo from Instagram @krieshachu_official

Photo from Instagram @krieshachu_official

According to Kriesha Chu's agency on May 21, Kriesha signed a contract on album productions with ABS-CBN. ABS-CBN is the largest private, terrestrial television network, which owns over 25 local stations over the country, and also an entertainment company.

Photo from Instagram @krieshachu_official

Photo from Instagram @krieshachu_official

Kriesha Chu, who has secured a large fan base in the Philippines, will be able to become more active in the Philippines starting from this contract. Additionally, by making a new project album, she will speed up her advance to the global market.

"I am so excited and can't wait to work with such a big television network like ABS-CBN," said Kriesha and expressed her strong ambitions, "I will work hard to repay for the love and support from my fans, who made it possible for me to come back to my second hometown, Philippines."

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT