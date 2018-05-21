American Top Singer Who Friendly Leaned On V's Shoulder

American singer Bebe Rexha is getting envied by ARMYs, as the sight of her leaning on V's shoulder was spotted.

I AM SO JEALOUS OF HER

Bebe Rexha sat behind BTS at 2018 Billboard Music Awards held on May 20 (local time). When she was caught on a camera, she pouted her lips out, leaning on V's shoulder. V made a v pose towards the camera.

This video spread fast through social media, drawing huge attention. Fans are leaving comments such as "I don't like at all", "Tell her to leave him alone!", "I wish I was her," "I'm jealous."

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

