1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Acceptance Speech of RM, the Leader Who Made BTS to Become BTS

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Yonhap

Photo from Yonhap

From RM's acceptance speech at the Billboard Music Awards, his earnest concerns could be felt. He showed more advanced thoughts than last year.

Gifted and natural-born leader NAMJOON!

Photo from Twitter @billboard

Photo from Twitter @billboard

BTS won the Top Social Artist award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 20. It was their second win in a row since their first win last year and also the first-ever achievement as a K-pop group.

When BTS went on the stage to receive the award, there was RM in the middle as always.

Photo from Yonhap

Photo from Yonhap

RM started by saying "Thank you so much Billboard Music Awards for this precious award two years in a row."

He went on, "This time, we had a chance to think about what 'social' really means for us and some of our fans told us that our music really changed their lives. And now we realized that our words truly carry weight, thanks to you guys."

BTS a year ago, Photo from Yonhap

BTS a year ago, Photo from Yonhap

When he got the award just one year ago at the same place, RM said, "ARMY, our fans, thank you very much. We still cannot believe that we're standing here on this stage at the Billboard Music Awards. We truly love you and thank you. We'll become a cooler BTS."

Photo from Twitter @billboard

Photo from Twitter @billboard

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

This time, RM not only conveyed his appreciation for the award but also emphasized what this award really means to BTS. He did not settle just for the gratefulness for fans about winning the award for two consecutive years. After the award, he also wrote on BTS's official Twitter account, "teamwork makes the dream work".

RM always gives a sincere thought about what fans want from BTS and what they have to aim for. It seems that this thoughtful leader has a great contribution in bringing BTS to the place they are at right now.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT