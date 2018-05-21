Acceptance Speech of RM, the Leader Who Made BTS to Become BTS

From RM's acceptance speech at the Billboard Music Awards, his earnest concerns could be felt. He showed more advanced thoughts than last year.

Gifted and natural-born leader NAMJOON!

BTS won the Top Social Artist award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 20. It was their second win in a row since their first win last year and also the first-ever achievement as a K-pop group.

When BTS went on the stage to receive the award, there was RM in the middle as always.

RM started by saying "Thank you so much Billboard Music Awards for this precious award two years in a row."

He went on, "This time, we had a chance to think about what 'social' really means for us and some of our fans told us that our music really changed their lives. And now we realized that our words truly carry weight, thanks to you guys."

When he got the award just one year ago at the same place, RM said, "ARMY, our fans, thank you very much. We still cannot believe that we're standing here on this stage at the Billboard Music Awards. We truly love you and thank you. We'll become a cooler BTS."

This time, RM not only conveyed his appreciation for the award but also emphasized what this award really means to BTS. He did not settle just for the gratefulness for fans about winning the award for two consecutive years. After the award, he also wrote on BTS's official Twitter account, "teamwork makes the dream work".

RM always gives a sincere thought about what fans want from BTS and what they have to aim for. It seems that this thoughtful leader has a great contribution in bringing BTS to the place they are at right now.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com