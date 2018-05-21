BTS JIMIN Shows a Highly Challenging Dance Move at BBMAs

High praises are pouring about BTS's debut stage of FAKE LOVE performed at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. In particular, the high level of choreography Jimin showed is an issue. Jimin is a born dancer who majored in modern dance in high school.

He really does look like a falling marionette

Jimin showed a move in which he solely does a split, dropping down to the ground. Other members just bend down on their knees.

This dance move was performed at the part "I'm trying to be your doll." Many fans are interpreting that Jimin is falling down with split legs to fall like a Marionette.

Fans are also showing concerns towards Jimin saying, "Please don't hurt your knees," "Please be careful."

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

