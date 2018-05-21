1 읽는 중

"We'll return after we achieve success"…Bang Si Hyuk Reveals Messages from BTS

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @hitmanb

Photo from Twitter @hitmanb

Bang Si Hyuk, the head of BigHit Entertainment, disclosed the conversation he had with BTS's Jin through a messenger.

"I'm having fun since I'm handsome." Jin's confidence is so cute!

BTS attended the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 21(KST) and revealed their debut stage of FAKE LOVE, the title track of their third full-length album.

Photo from Twitter @hitmanb

Photo from Twitter @hitmanb

Ahead of this, Bang Si Hyuk uploaded on his twitter, a screenshot of the messages he shared with Jin.

When Mr.Bang asked Jin, "Are you having fun?", Jin jokingly answered, "I'm having fun since I'm handsome." At his answer, Bang Si Hyuk replied, "Then it won't be fun for me. It's a good thing I stayed here to edit the MV" and added, "Now, concentrate on the stage!"

Photo from Twitter @hitmanb

Photo from Twitter @hitmanb

Then, Jin answered, "We'll return after we achieve success," making Mr.Bang feel proud.

Just like what Jin said, BTS succeeded to win the Top Social Artist award for the second time in a row and made a successful comeback stage, drawing a huge cheer from the audience with their performance of FAKE LOVE.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

