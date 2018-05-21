1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Requests Flooding for BTS from American Talk Shows and Media

중앙일보

입력

Photo from ET Interview Screenshot.

Photo from ET Interview Screenshot.

BTS is now taking over American media and talk shows.

America is now desperate to take BTS!!!

On May 15, BTS had an interview with ET Online, a medium of LA. About their third full-length album, leader RM explained, "We portrayed honesty and love in this album. Love isn't always like fairy tales. There are dark sides to it too. We wanted to talk about the dark sides of love."

Photo from ET Interview Screenshot.

Photo from ET Interview Screenshot.

What's more surprising is that BTS has already gone on two of the three most representative talk shows of America; The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.   

BTS made a surprise appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on May 15, making the local fans go wild. As this was a schedule progressed in top secrecy, it became an unexpected present for the fans.

In the morning of May 18, BTS finished shooting for the Ellen DeGeneres Show. It was their return in six months since their last appearance in November. The studio was packed with fans who have desperately waited for them.

On the stage, BTS revealed their performance of the title song FAKE LOVE. Comments are flooding on social media, saying that 'the best dark performance' have come to birth. The new song they performed along with FAKE LOVE, is also getting loads of compliments.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

BTS has succeeded in winning the Top Social Artist award at the Billboard Music Awards for two consecutive years.

BTS is literally walking 'unprecedented' steps as a world-class artist. Besides the two talk shows and BBMAs, numerous interviews with local media have been done and secret shooting schedule is left.

BTS who have been awaited not only by Korean and American fans, but by fans from all over the world, are now in front of their full-blossomed, worldwide 'flower path'.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT