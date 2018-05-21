Requests Flooding for BTS from American Talk Shows and Media

BTS is now taking over American media and talk shows.

America is now desperate to take BTS!!!

On May 15, BTS had an interview with ET Online, a medium of LA. About their third full-length album, leader RM explained, "We portrayed honesty and love in this album. Love isn't always like fairy tales. There are dark sides to it too. We wanted to talk about the dark sides of love."

What's more surprising is that BTS has already gone on two of the three most representative talk shows of America; The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

BTS made a surprise appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on May 15, making the local fans go wild. As this was a schedule progressed in top secrecy, it became an unexpected present for the fans.

In the morning of May 18, BTS finished shooting for the Ellen DeGeneres Show. It was their return in six months since their last appearance in November. The studio was packed with fans who have desperately waited for them.

On the stage, BTS revealed their performance of the title song FAKE LOVE. Comments are flooding on social media, saying that 'the best dark performance' have come to birth. The new song they performed along with FAKE LOVE, is also getting loads of compliments.

BTS has succeeded in winning the Top Social Artist award at the Billboard Music Awards for two consecutive years.

BTS is literally walking 'unprecedented' steps as a world-class artist. Besides the two talk shows and BBMAs, numerous interviews with local media have been done and secret shooting schedule is left.

BTS who have been awaited not only by Korean and American fans, but by fans from all over the world, are now in front of their full-blossomed, worldwide 'flower path'.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

