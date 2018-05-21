1 읽는 중

BTS Wins 'Top Social Artist' Award at Billboard Music Awards for Two Years in a Row

중앙일보

Photos from Billboard

Photo from Billboard

Photo from Mnet

BTS wrote history once again .

Congratulations BTS!

Photo from Mnet

In the evening of May 20 (local time), BTS have been awarded the Top Social Artist award at 2018 Billboard Music Awards, held in MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This is their second win of this award since their first win last year.

RM, who received the trophy, said in English, "Thank you so much for giving us this precious award for two years in a row." Jimin did not forget about the Korean fans, and said in Korean, "ARMYs, you deserve this award. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart and we love you."

Photo from Twitter

At this award, BTS is going to unveil their performance of FAKE LOVE, the title track of their third full-length album.

By Gothesun and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

