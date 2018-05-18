1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS' Third Full Album LOVE YOURSELF 轉 'Tear’ Mistakenly Shipped Out by 'Amazon' Ahead of Release Date

중앙일보

입력

Photo by Billboard

Photo by Billboard

BTS's third album LOVE YOURSELF 轉 'Tear’ was leaked ahead of the album's official release.

How could this happen..?

Starting May 17, proof shots of BTS's new album LOVE YOURSELF 轉 'Tear’ has been spreading via SNS sites by international ARMYs. The album is set for release worldwide this May 18 at 6 PM KST, and it's impossible for fans to receive the album if it's progressed as scheduled.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

ARMYs who received physical albums were reported to have preordered through American commerce company 'Amazon'. Amazon has made a shipping error in regards to BTS' 3rd full album LOVE YOURSELF 轉 'Tear’ delivery. Since BTS' upcoming comeback is in the full glare of publicity, local fans worried toward the leaks and were disconcerted by the spoilers of album specifications and photo cards.

In response, BigHit Entertainment on May 18 disclosed, "We confirmed Amazon's mistake in delivering BTS' 3rd full album ‘LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear’. But we will make an official position after getting the grasp of details how this has happened as we weren't aware of the circumstances."

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT