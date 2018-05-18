BTS' Third Full Album LOVE YOURSELF 轉 'Tear’ Mistakenly Shipped Out by 'Amazon' Ahead of Release Date

BTS's third album LOVE YOURSELF 轉 'Tear’ was leaked ahead of the album's official release.

How could this happen..?

Starting May 17, proof shots of BTS's new album LOVE YOURSELF 轉 'Tear’ has been spreading via SNS sites by international ARMYs. The album is set for release worldwide this May 18 at 6 PM KST, and it's impossible for fans to receive the album if it's progressed as scheduled.

ARMYs who received physical albums were reported to have preordered through American commerce company 'Amazon'. Amazon has made a shipping error in regards to BTS' 3rd full album LOVE YOURSELF 轉 'Tear’ delivery. Since BTS' upcoming comeback is in the full glare of publicity, local fans worried toward the leaks and were disconcerted by the spoilers of album specifications and photo cards.

In response, BigHit Entertainment on May 18 disclosed, "We confirmed Amazon's mistake in delivering BTS' 3rd full album ‘LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear’. But we will make an official position after getting the grasp of details how this has happened as we weren't aware of the circumstances."

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com