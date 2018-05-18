1 읽는 중

PHOTOS: How Did BLACKPINK LISA Frightened ROSÉ While Having Their Picnic?

Photo from Instagram

ROSÉ and LISA were spotted in Sky Park located in Mapo, Seoul.

They look so cute together!

About a year ago in April 2017, Rose and LISA went out for a picnic after a long time. Since debut, they obviously lacked the time on their own and so this picnic seemed more precious to them.

When the V LIVE first began, ROSÉ explained how they went up the park "we came up with a train like a thing."

As they walked their way while talking, the road forked off in two directions. ROSÉ and LISA pointed in different directions but chose to follow ROSÉ's at last. LISA who saw a ditch under a small bridge frightened Rose by pulling her near to it.

ROSÉ got surprised as she thought she would fall down, and screamed "LISA!!"

She told her fans, "I was really surprised. LISA tried to dunk me in the ditch!" And LISA jokingly responded, "Oh I had to pull her harder."

Although ROSÉ got pretty startled by LISA's small mischief, ROSÉ and LISA kept saying "It's so pretty here. I'm so happy." They definitely were overwhelmed by feelings of happiness.

Fans who've watched their V LIVE respectively reacted: "LISA is like a baby and ROSÉ is a girl crush", "I fell in love with ROSÉ's English", "LISA is so fluent in Korean".

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

