Hot Issue from Head to Toe… BTS's Shocking Hair Concept

As BTS's comeback is just around the corner, every little details that can be found from the teasers are being an object of attention. One thing is their hair style.

What do you think about their new look?!

In the teaser released on May 16, we could see Suga and Jin with blown-up permed hair and Jimin with a highlighted hairstyle which gives a funky feeling. V tried on a slightly long-haired style. It seems like BTS tried to create a unique and shocking look, in order to fully express the new style of music. As it has been announced, FAKE LOVE is a song in the genre called Emo Hip-hop, in which grunge rock guitar sound and groovy trap beats evoke eccentric melancholy.

While many fans are loving these new looks, some people raised worries about the 'highlighted hair'. Some are pointing out that "When westerners portray Asians, they always draw 'highlighted hair'. Did BTS really have to do a hairstyle that reinforces racial stereotypes?" On the other hand, other fans are refuting that "Western artists who do emo hip-hop also do this hair. It's just a style that goes well with the new song's concept. It doesn't make any sense to say this hair reinforces racial stereotypes."

BTS's new album which features the title track FAKE LOVE, will be released on May 18 and they are revealing their debut performance of the new song at 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com