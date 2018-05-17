GALLANT Covers V's 'Singularity' Just One Day Before BTS's Comeback

Pop star Gallant expressed his love for BTS, just one day before their comeback.

Taehyung would be so happy to see this!

On May 17(KST), Gallant uploaded a short video on his twitter with a comment saying "big ups to v and @BTS_twt for this one". In the video, he's covering BTS's new song 'Singularity' in Korean.

This song is a track included in BTS's new album LOVE YOURSELF: Tear. When it was released in a comeback trailer, it became a huge issue for featuring V as the solo actor and singer.

In particular, V is famous for being a big fan of Gallant. Since V had expressed interest and affection for Gallant on several occasions, Gallant's cover of V's song is making fans even happier.

Singularity is a R&B song based on neo soul. RM participated in writing the lyrics and British producer Charlie J. Perry joined to complete the song.

BTS is releasing their third full-length album on May 18, and will present their first stage for the new song at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 21(local time).

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com