OFFICIAL: G-Dragon Is Reported Hospitalized at the University Hospital to Receive His Right Ankle Surgery

Big Bang's G-Dragon (Kwon Ji Yong·31) was reported hospitalized at a university hospital located in Seoul to have his right ankle surgery.

Take care GD!

It was confirmed that G-Dragon consulted a doctor in the middle of last month. Passing through an armed forces hospital, he was transferred to a hospital in Seoul. As hospital recommended him a surgery, G-Dragon currently is hospitalizing.

It's reported that his ankle injury wasn't due to the military service. The army and the hospital informed that he was complaining of pain in the right ankle even before he enlisted in the army.

Previously in March, a Chinese media disclosed a photo of G-Dragon wearing blue ankle protector in a training camp. And this let fans thinking that G-Dragon got injured while receiving the training.

G-Dragon on February 27 entered the 3rd division, Baekgol Force of Cheolwon army and completed 6 weeks of basic military training.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

