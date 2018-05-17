NCT127's Security Team and Managers are Taking Criticism for Assaulting and Swearing Reporters at Incheon Airport

A security guard of NCT127 was reported assaulting a photographer at the airport.

It happened again..

Korea Press Photographer's Association (KPPA) on May 17 released an official statement saying, "We denounce the incident happened to reporters on May 16 at Incheon Airport. We demand apologies from SM Entertainment and a preventive measure toward recurring incidents in the future.

NCT127 returned to Korea on May 16 after finishing their schedule in Moscow. Soon, fans crowded upon their appearance and created congesting situation.

In the midst of NCT127 passing through the crowd, one of the guards who was leading the way at the forefront has assaulted the photographer. His wrongdoing was filmed by other reporters and this has gone viral as the photographer did not block their way nor harmed. This photographer got his lip torn and other reporters at site complained about guard's groundless assault but many testified that SM Entertainment managers cursed them and said the reporters have "interrupted their way".

The security service first denied violence against a photographer but reversed its position when the corroborative video clip was presented.

KPPA demanded SM Entertainment representatives' official apology toward the violence acted on the photographer, penalties on the perpetrator and managers who connived one's wrongdoing, adequate compensation to the victim, and a preventive measure for a possible recurring incident in the future.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com