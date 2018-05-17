1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

NCT127's Security Team and Managers are Taking Criticism for Assaulting and Swearing Reporters at Incheon Airport

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Liveen

Photo from Liveen

A security guard of NCT127 was reported assaulting a photographer at the airport.

It happened again..

Korea Press Photographer's Association (KPPA) on May 17 released an official statement saying, "We denounce the incident happened to reporters on May 16 at Incheon Airport. We demand apologies from SM Entertainment and a preventive measure toward recurring incidents in the future.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

NCT127 returned to Korea on May 16 after finishing their schedule in Moscow. Soon, fans crowded upon their appearance and created congesting situation.

In the midst of NCT127 passing through the crowd, one of the guards who was leading the way at the forefront has assaulted the photographer. His wrongdoing was filmed by other reporters and this has gone viral as the photographer did not block their way nor harmed. This photographer got his lip torn and other reporters at site complained about guard's groundless assault but many testified that SM Entertainment managers cursed them and said the reporters have "interrupted their way".

The security service first denied violence against a photographer but reversed its position when the corroborative video clip was presented.

KPPA demanded SM Entertainment representatives' official apology toward the violence acted on the photographer, penalties on the perpetrator and managers who connived one's wrongdoing, adequate compensation to the victim, and a preventive measure for a possible recurring incident in the future.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT