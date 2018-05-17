OFFICIAL: TWICE's Japanese New Single "Wake Me Up" Topped Oricon Daily Single Chart With 471,438 Pre-orders

TWICE's third Japanese single Wake Me Up released on May 16 topped Oricon Daily Single chart.

Way to go TWICE!

Wake Me Up set a new record with 129,275 points on Oricon Daily Single Chart on the day of its release, exceeding 117,486 points of earlier single Candy Pop.





Wake Me Up is a dance song about "challenge". It tries to support and cheer people who go forward their path without giving up.

Followed by last year's debut album #TWICE, first single One More Time, and second single Candy Pop, this is their fourth album to be released in Japan. TWICE established their highest preorder sales record of 471,438 with Wake Me Up on its day of release,

Sidetracks of Wake Me Up also were disclosed on May 16. Pink Lemonade as one of them, ranked #1 on local Line Music Top 100 while Wake Me Up ranked #2. They've also topped Itunes Album Chart in Hongkong, Indonesia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Brunei.

TWICE in Korea released their 5th mini album on April 9 and promoted their title song What is Love?. Their music video also has exceeded 100 million hits on Youtube, setting a new record as a K-pop artist to have 8 consecutive songs to hit 100 million views.

TWICE is scheduled to have their second tourTwiceland Zone 2: Fantasy Park from May 18 to 20 in Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium. They showed their ticket power, selling out entire 18,000 tickets of the tour.

TWICE will perform in Saitama Super Arena on May 26 and 27, and in Osaka-jo Hall on June 2 and 3.

