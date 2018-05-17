PHOTOS: Items Appeared on BTS "FAKE LOVE" Music Video Teaser Symbolize…

BTS's new title song FAKE LOVE teaser is full of riddles. This song connotes a story of one realizing that his love of fate actually was fake.

How can they relate all these things to each other?

A teaser video of FAKE LOVE starts with a message "Magic Shop is a psychodramatic technique that exchanges fear for a positive attitude" and continues its dark atmosphere all throughout.

Each BTS members visits an old building where Chopin's Valse op.69-1 “L’adieu” plays in the background. Like what starting message has inferred, members exchange their objects of fear with something positive.

However, their items seemed quite familiar.

J-HOPE was given a chocolate bar and received a cake.

His chocolate bar appeared in WINGS Short Film #6 MAMA and a cake appeared in LOVE YOURSELF Highlight Reel '起承轉結. The chocolate bar was beside him when his mom left him alone in an amusement park, and the cake was given to him by the heroine.

RM handed in "we need to survive this" inscribed glass piece and received back a black hair tie.

"We need to survive this" was introduced in WINGS Short Film #5 'REFLECTION' and Young Forever epilogue featured RM in front of the mirror with the same caption. The hair tie RM received from MAGIC SHOP is something that he waited to give to a heroine in LOVE YOURSELF Highlight Reel.

JIMIN traded a scenic postcard with an umbrella.

The postcard landscape appeared previously in WINGS Short Film #5 MAMA and WINGS Film #2 LIE where JIMIN was glancing at this landscape frame in the psychiatric hospital. And his umbrella was from LOVE YOURSELF Highlight Reel.

It is unknown what SUGA has handed in at the MAGIC SHOP but he came back with a yellow lollipop.

This lollipop was given to SUGA in LOVE YOURSELF Highlight Reel by the heroine. She took SUGA's lighter and gave him the lollipop instead. Thinking of her, Suga put down his cigarette and took a lollipop everytime he wanted to smoke.

It's not shown in the teaser what V traded.

But he got a bag pack with a red scarf which belonged to the heroine in LOVE YOURSELF Highlight Reel.

JIN came with his in-ear headphone.

He appeared in WINGS Film AWAKE and also in the poster of Young Forever wearing this in-ear headphone. But JIN did not get anything in exchange.

Lastly, JUNGKOOK came in with nothing to trade but acquired a key.

He opened a mysterious room with the key and faced a man who looked alike with the one appeared in FIRE music video.

This FAKE LOVE teaser video leads to the symbols of fear, love, and separation. FAKE LOVE is announced to be a genre of Emo Hip-hop, in which the sounds of Grunge Rock guitar and grubby trap beats create a melancholy mood.

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu


