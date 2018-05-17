1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

PHOTOS: Items Appeared on BTS "FAKE LOVE" Music Video Teaser Symbolize…

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

BTS's new title song FAKE LOVE teaser is full of riddles. This song connotes a story of one realizing that his love of fate actually was fake.

How can they relate all these things to each other?

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

A teaser video of FAKE LOVE starts with a message "Magic Shop is a psychodramatic technique that exchanges fear for a positive attitude" and continues its dark atmosphere all throughout.

Each BTS members visits an old building where Chopin's Valse op.69-1 “L’adieu” plays in the background. Like what starting message has inferred, members exchange their objects of fear with something positive.

However, their items seemed quite familiar.

J-HOPE was given a chocolate bar and received a cake.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

His chocolate bar appeared in WINGS Short Film #6 MAMA and a cake appeared in LOVE YOURSELF Highlight Reel '起承轉結. The chocolate bar was beside him when his mom left him alone in an amusement park, and the cake was given to him by the heroine.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

RM handed in "we need to survive this" inscribed glass piece and received back a black hair tie.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

"We need to survive this" was introduced in WINGS Short Film #5 'REFLECTION' and Young Forever epilogue featured RM in front of the mirror with the same caption. The hair tie RM received from MAGIC SHOP is something that he waited to give to a heroine in LOVE YOURSELF Highlight Reel.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

JIMIN traded a scenic postcard with an umbrella.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

The postcard landscape appeared previously in WINGS Short Film #5 MAMA and WINGS Film #2 LIE where JIMIN was glancing at this landscape frame in the psychiatric hospital. And his umbrella was from LOVE YOURSELF Highlight Reel.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

It is unknown what SUGA has handed in at the MAGIC SHOP but he came back with a yellow lollipop.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

This lollipop was given to SUGA in LOVE YOURSELF Highlight Reel by the heroine. She took SUGA's lighter and gave him the lollipop instead. Thinking of her, Suga put down his cigarette and took a lollipop everytime he wanted to smoke.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

It's not shown in the teaser what V traded.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

But he got a bag pack with a red scarf which belonged to the heroine in LOVE YOURSELF Highlight Reel.

JIN came with his in-ear headphone.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

He appeared in WINGS Film AWAKE and also in the poster of Young Forever wearing this in-ear headphone. But JIN did not get anything in exchange.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Lastly, JUNGKOOK came in with nothing to trade but acquired a key.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

He opened a mysterious room with the key and faced a man who looked alike with the one appeared in FIRE music video.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

This FAKE LOVE teaser video leads to the symbols of fear, love, and separation. FAKE LOVE is announced to be a genre of Emo Hip-hop, in which the sounds of Grunge Rock guitar and grubby trap beats create a melancholy mood.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

Photo from BigHit Entertainment Youtube

By Grace and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT