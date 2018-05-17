1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

76.83M Hashtags in Just Two Days of Voting for BBMA··· ARMY's Unbeatable Power

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Billboard Screenshot

Photo from Billboard Screenshot

The amount of hashtags related to BTS, who is to come back through 2018 Billboard Music Awards(BBMA), is increasing explosively.

Go ARMYs!

This is because voting for Top Social Artist award has been opened on May 15. As the voting began, tweets shared by fans who voted for BTS, and tweets were written to promote voting for BTS are flooding altogether.

According to a Twitter account named worldwideBTS(@btsanalytics), total tweets and retweets of the official hashtag '#iVoteBTSBBMAs' until the second day of voting has reached 76.83M. For people who confirmed their voting, BBMA lets them share their vote result using this hashtag.

Therefore, although Billboard does not release real-time voting rates, estimating the result through the number of tweets is possible.

According to worldwideBTS(@btsanalytics)'s statistics, following BTS in the second place is Justin Beiber with 719K and Ariana Grande with 646.1K. Voting for Top Social Artist award ends at 9:30 AM on May 21(KST) and the winner will be announced at the awards.

The global pop stars BTS are competing with for the Top Social Artist award include Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Shawn Mendes.

Press to connect to the voting page!

Photo from Twitter @btsanalytics

Photo from Twitter @btsanalytics

Photo from Twitter @btsanalytics

Photo from Twitter @btsanalytics

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT