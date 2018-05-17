76.83M Hashtags in Just Two Days of Voting for BBMA··· ARMY's Unbeatable Power

The amount of hashtags related to BTS, who is to come back through 2018 Billboard Music Awards(BBMA), is increasing explosively.

Go ARMYs!

This is because voting for Top Social Artist award has been opened on May 15. As the voting began, tweets shared by fans who voted for BTS, and tweets were written to promote voting for BTS are flooding altogether.

According to a Twitter account named worldwideBTS(@btsanalytics), total tweets and retweets of the official hashtag '#iVoteBTSBBMAs' until the second day of voting has reached 76.83M. For people who confirmed their voting, BBMA lets them share their vote result using this hashtag.

Therefore, although Billboard does not release real-time voting rates, estimating the result through the number of tweets is possible.

According to worldwideBTS(@btsanalytics)'s statistics, following BTS in the second place is Justin Beiber with 719K and Ariana Grande with 646.1K. Voting for Top Social Artist award ends at 9:30 AM on May 21(KST) and the winner will be announced at the awards.

The global pop stars BTS are competing with for the Top Social Artist award include Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Shawn Mendes.

☞Press to connect to the voting page!

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

