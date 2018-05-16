Secret Hidden in the Body of JENNIE Who Can Pull Off Anything

1 읽는 중

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

BLACKPINK's Jennie disclosed a refreshing photo of herself, taken at the shooting site of Sprite's commercial. In the pictures, she is wearing a green off-shoulder-crop top and a torn shorts on the bottom.

How can she look so gorgeous even in this kind of green!?

With this picture being released, she transformed into a 'human Sprite' from a 'human Gucci'. Even though it's a cliche to say that Jennie is a fashion icon, this picture is too much of a perfection!

How can Jennie pull off any kinds of style?

It's because she has a body that goes especially well with off-shoulders and crop tops.

[사진 제니 인스타그램]

To wear off-shoulders, you have to reveal your shoulder line. It's hard to give a slender feeling if you have a big build or have trapezius muscles developed. On the other hand, even if you have a slim body, if your shoulders are too narrow, the top might roll down, giving an unhealthy look.

In case of Jennie, she has a slender, yet right-angled shoulders. She doesn't have any trapezius developed. Thanks to these conditions, she can maximize the virtue of off-shoulders.

Photo from Instagram @blackpinkofficial

Moreover, for the advertisement of Sprite, this green off-shoulder-crop top should give off a healthy mood. While Jennie is very slim, she can create a lively and healthy atmosphere, as her body is tanned to just the right amount, and her body is also perfectly toned.

How can we be like Jennie? Maybe it'd be faster to be born again! LOL

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

