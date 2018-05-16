Japanese Musician's Analysis: How BTS Dominated World Charts Despite of Non-English Lyrics

"It is a matter of artists, not the language!"

Great insight on BTS' global success!

A renowned musician of Japan recently wrote an article about BTS's global success, making a huge issue on the Internet.

Kameda Seiji uploaded an article on his official website, analyzing the significance of BTS' Japanese album topping iTunes charts of numerous countries around the world.

Mr. Kameda wrote, "BTS's Japanese album FACE YOURSELF took the first place with initial sales of 282,000 copies. What's especially worthy of notice is that this album which was released globally in a digital form took No.1 on iTunes charts of 50 countries including Germany, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Hong Kong and India."

The reason Mr. Kameda is so excited about BTS's success is that a 'Japanese' album released by BTS has been a hit in approximately 50 nations. Seeing BTS succeeding with music in 'Japanese', he throws an important question, "Until now, so many artists failed to get into the western market with music written in Japanese. But how could BTS do it?"

His conclusion was that "it is a matter of artists, not the language". He explained about BTS' music that "they sound just like the songs on Spotify's Global Top 50 that will 'never fail' in any kind of digital media", and that "these are the music that can touch any young people around the world."

He also commented, "BTS's music gives a party-like feeling of a boy band. We can probably say that these festive feelings are the identity of K-pop."

Regarding BTS's usage of Korean language in the lyrics, he complimented that "Unlike previous K-pop artists who just simply adjusted Korean into Japanese, BTS seem to purposely sing by keeping the original Korean pronunciation or using similar Japanese sound."

Just like his analysis, BTS showed the world that artists don't have to be capable in various languages to succeed in the global market, but should have powerful energy and sounds, impressive dances and visuals.

The analysis of Mr. Kameda that complimented a K-pop idol group is regarded as unusual.

Japan is a country close to Korea but at the same time, far away from Korea. Because of the historical backgrounds, the two countries are often considered as rivals in economy, sports, culture, often leading to ungenerous assessments of each other.

By Grace and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com